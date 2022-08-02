Did Esme die on General Hospital?

Did Ava kill Esme on General Hospital? Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers were shocked when Ava (Maura West) and Esme (Avery Pohl) took their fight outside Wyndemere.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) arrived too late as he watched Esme flip off the parapet after being pushed by his wife.

That parapet has seen many bodies go over it, including Julian Jerome (William deVry) and Ava herself.

The General Hospital writers got the ball moving for the first day following July sweeps.

Now the mystery remains whether Esme will die or if her body will disappear in true soap fashion.

Here’s why we think Esme is still alive, even if she isn’t seen in Port Charles for a while.

Is Esme dead on General Hospital?

While it looks like the General Hospital writers want viewers to think that Esme is dead, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

As of now, Avery Pohl has not spoken out about leaving the hit ABC soap. She is still very much a part of the teen scene, and choosing to kill her off now leaves plenty of storylines without resolution.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital didn’t confirm she was leaving, despite teasing “deadly consequences.”

However, the irony that Ava would kill Ryan Chamberlain’s (Jon Lindstrom) daughter isn’t lost on us. Remember, he killed Kiki (Hayley Erin) during the height of his obsession with Ava.

Is Esme still alive on General Hospital?

Esme likely survived the fall from the parapet on Spoon Island. It’s happened before, and for now, her character is critical to a few storylines.

Esme Prince was introduced to General Hospital viewers last fall as a nurse who was eavesdropping, and as time passed, it was revealed she was Ryan Chamberlain’s daughter. With the search for who her mother is being a hot topic, and her role in the sex tape case, killing her off would leave several storylines unfinished.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) took the stand in her trial, and while the outcome is unclear, there’s hope she will be cleared. Could she end up in jail while Esme remains missing if that’s the case?

While contracts aren’t usually made public, less than a year onscreen isn’t typical. Avery could have signed on for two years; if that’s the case, she could be offscreen for a little while.

Esme’s fate is up in the air, but without any concrete evidence that Avery is done filming at General Hospital, the likely option is that she is still alive.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.