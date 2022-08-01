General Hospital spoilers: Trina takes the stand, Ava warns Esme, and Brando worries

Joss is worried as Trina takes the stand on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease a big week ahead on the ABC soap.

The trial presses on as Trina (Tabyana Ali) takes the stand in an attempt to save her future.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) will need to come clean with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) now that he told Ava (Maura West) about his tryst with Esme (Avery Pohl).

Brando (Johnny Wactor) has to walk on eggshells as he deals with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). He is a recovering addict, but when it comes to helping his wife, things aren’t easy.

Port Charles has a lot to offer as August kicks off and leaves July in the dust.

Here’s what viewers can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital.

Trina takes the stand

The General Hospital preview video shows Trina on the stand as she looks out and sees her family and friends there to support her.

She has a lot to lose regarding her schooling and future. Trina is innocent and despite everyone saying that while on the stand, there is still a chance she could lose everything.

Will Trina hurt or help her case as she takes the stand?

Ava threatens Esme

While Nikolas gears up to tell Spencer about him and Esme, Ava is busy laying into her at Wyndemere.

Ava isn’t going to let Esme get away without clearing Trina’s name. She is angry about what happened with Nikolas and means it when she says she could have Esme handled.

However, she has no idea Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is her dad. Will that come out as the women continue to trade jabs?

Brando turns to Sonny for help

As Sasha continues to pull away from Brando, he turns to Sonny (Maurice Benard). He wants to ensure his wife gets the help she needs, but they fight over it.

Sonny reminds him that people respond differently, and Brando will need to ride things out.

Sasha needs to get sober and get the help she needs on her own, not because someone forced her into treatment and counseling.

As the new month begins and these storylines continue, other storylines will also come into play.

Look for Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to return to work after her time off. Finn (Michael Easton) will be there to support her. Spoilers teased she may get a clue about what triggered what happened to her with the mental split.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.