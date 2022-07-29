General Hospital spoilers for next week: Trina takes the stand, Willow has questions, and more

Willow gets her tests back and meets with Britt and Terry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

General Hospital spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the ABC soap will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Much of the last few weeks have focused on Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial, which isn’t changing.

Throw in some test results from Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and we’ve got the set up for next week in Port Charles.

November sweeps aren’t too far out now. The things happening in the coming weeks will likely tie into whatever big story the writers are planning, so paying attention as things unfold is a must.

The teen scene is still very much front and center, especially as the trial continues. Will the friends be able to make it through the trial unscathed?

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Trina takes the stand

After some not-so-great days at the trial, Trina will take the stand in her own defense.

She has an alibi for when the video was released, but will she use it? Remember Trina was with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) in the cemetery, where Jordan (Tanisha Harper) saw her, and she covered for him.

Things aren’t looking good without major evidence, but will Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) be able to pull out a trick from her hat?

Willow’s medical mystery

General Hospital viewers have seen this coming from a mile away, but it looks like Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will have a serious medical issue.

Spoilers tease that after TJ (Tajh Bellow) fills in Willow on her tests, she will be sitting down with Terry (Cassandra James) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Will this be the beginning of Willow learning that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is her birthmother and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was her twin? This is complicated, especially with Carly (Laura Wright) hanging on to the truth.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) remembers something from her subconscious. Will this help her to heal from whatever has been happening? Meanwhile, Finn (Michael Easton) shows up to check on her as she begins shifts at General Hospital again.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is still spiraling, and it isn’t only Brando (Johnny Wactor) who notices. The ladies of Deception take a meeting to figure out what their next move should be where Sasha is concerned.

Things get intense at the Metro Court by the end of the week. It’s bad enough that the police are involved, so what is happening at the five-star hotel, and why?

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.