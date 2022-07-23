General Hospital alum Jack Wagner breaks silence months after son’s tragic death

Jack Wagner thanked his followers for support after the death of his son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

It’s been nearly two months since Jack Wagner lost his son, Harrison Wagner.

The former General Hospital heartthrob shared two sons with his ex-wife and former GH costar, Kristina Wagner. As Frisco and Felicia Jones, their onscreen love story was reflected in the offscreen love.

Jack and Kristina married in 1993 after they welcomed their first son, Peter, in 1990. Harrison was born in 1994, and the couple remained married until 2006, when their divorce was finalized.

They had been open about Harrison’s struggle with addiction. In 2016, Jack and Kristina worried about their son after he went missing following a drug relapse.

In June, Harrison Wagner was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood due to a suspected overdose.

Now, after almost two months since losing Harrison, Jack Wagner has finally spoken out.

Jack Wagner speaks out about son’s death

Following the death of Harrison Wagner, Jack and Kristina Wagner set up a scholarship fund in his name, which will benefit a sober living community in California.

The couple remained silent following their loss, but Jack took to his Instagram to thank his followers and fans for their support.

He captioned the video, “Thank you all so much for the love & support you’ve sent me, it’s helped me more than you’ll ever know🙏🙏

Excited to start S10 @wcth_tv #Hearties on @hallmarkchannel… Again thank you all for the love, right back at ya❤️”

What are Jack and Kristina Wagner up to now?

Despite being a heartthrob on General Hospital in the 80s as Frisco Jones, Jack Wagner’s last appearance on the hit, ABC soap was back in 2013.

Jack can be seen on the Hallmark Channel hit, When Calls the Heart. The show is now in its 10th season, which is set to begin filming. He was headed to Vancouver to film when he made the video thanking everyone for their support.

Kristina Wagner is still holding onto the role of Felicia on General Hospital. She has been off and on for years, but most recently, more on. She recently has been working with her friend, Finola Hughes, who plays Anna Devane in several scenes on the ABC soap.

It’s been a long road for the parents where Harrison was concerned, and while his death will forever be with them, their choice to channel their grief into something positive was a big deal.

