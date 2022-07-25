General Hospital spoilers: Spencer takes the stand, Sasha lashes out, and more

Spencer takes the stand during Trina’s trial. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes tease trouble in paradise for several couples on the hit ABC show.

As July sweeps wind down, there are big things on the horizon.

Viewers have waited all month for Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial to move forward. It seems like it’s been forever since the sex tape was released, and she caught the blame.

Relationships are under plenty of strain, especially those already hanging on by a thread. An affair could be exposed, a budding relationship squashed, and the confrontation about true feelings could come out on the stand.

Port Charles will be rocked, but the fallout from what happens could be discussed for weeks.

Here’s a look at what the General Hospital preview video offers for this week’s episodes.

Spencer takes the stand

Trina’s trial resumes, and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) takes the stand.

What he says could upset the whole trial as he is questioned about whose side he is on. Trina has a single tear rolling down her cheek.

If she told the court her alibi, this could possibly go away. She was in the cemetery with Spencer when he escaped to visit his mom’s grave on her birthday. Jordan (Tanisha Harper) was there and ran into Trina.

Where this will lead is unknown, but hopefully, Trina’s name will be cleared sooner rather than later.

Esme threatens to expose the affair

Outside of the courtroom, Esme (Avery Pohl) mentions everything ending. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) looks uncomfortable, and Ava (Maura West) looks incredulous.

Will Esme reveal she and Nikolas slept together and blow up the Nava marriage? After all, she has nothing to lose now that she knows exactly where Spencer stands.

Other Port Charles news

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) lashes out at Brando (Johnny Wactor). She wants her space, and he continues to make suggestions about what she should be doing.

She did not choose rehab, so she has to be careful about her next moves. Sasha still hasn’t dealt with losing her baby, and turning to drugs to ease the pain has been more of her style as of late.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have a talk. Something he says to her doesn’t sit right, and he mentions if she can’t accept it, things won’t work between them.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.