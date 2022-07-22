General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brando catches Dex and Trina’s trial continues

Brando discovers something about Dex on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease surprises are on the horizon.

It seems like every week, there are one or two episodes preempted, which leads to drawn-out storylines and a much slower pace than normal.

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial is ongoing, and it isn’t looking great for her. At least she has friends and family in her corner, and that means they are willing to go to great lengths to ensure they help her.

Meanwhile, Brando (Johnny Wactor) has been suspicious of Dex (Evan Hofer) since the beginning, but he backed off on Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) request. Next week on General Hospital, he will walk into a situation where he finds some vindication for his initial judgment of Dex.

Despite all of the negative going on, there are some positives to celebrate — as long as they aren’t interrupted.

It will be an intense week as viewers have a lot to look forward to as July sweeps wrap up.

Trina may catch a break

There are a lot of people working to help with Trina’s case.

She has the support of her friends, Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy), and her family rallies behind her. Ava (Maura West) knows she is innocent and has built a special bond with her.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) has put all his eggs in one basket, hoping to outsmart Esme (Avery Pohl). As he holds what she believes to be her mother’s identity over her head, she will reach out to Ryan (Jon Lindstrom). This could open up another mystery no one was ready for, including Esme herself.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) will fight hard to keep his affair with Esme a secret, but will he be able to? She trapped him right where she wanted him, and now, everything is about to come to light.

Brando discovers Dex’s secret

After being super suspicious about Dex from the get-go, Brando may get some vindication next week on General Hospital.

Spoilers tease that Brando will catch Dex and Michael (Chad Duell) having a meeting. Viewers know that he is on Michael’s payroll.

Interestingly enough, Dex will talk to Sonny about having a larger role in his business. Right now, he is Sonny’s driver.

Look for Sonny to call Brick (Stephen A. Smith) for more information about Dex. What will he find?

Be sure to tune in all next so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.