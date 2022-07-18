General Hospital spoilers: A high-stake week in Port Charles

Portia and Curtis support Trina on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal it’s a week of contention in Port Charles.

Everyone’s demons are challenged as decisions are made and hands are played.

The beginning of Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial starts. It’s been a long time coming, and finally, there may be a resolution. Don’t count on that too hard, though.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is left to make a tough decision, which could affect her marriage to Brando (Johnny Wactor).

While it will be much of the same viewers have seen over July, it seems this week will just move at a faster pace.

Here’s what General Hospital fans can expect from Port Charles this week.

Trina’s trial

As Trina sits in the courtroom, the trial gets underway.

Carly (Laura Wright) is there to support Trina and Joss (Eden McCoy) as she takes the stand.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Speaking of Joss taking the stand, the General Hospital preview video teases Joss will blurt out that she knows who filmed her and Cam (William Lipton.). This could be a mistake, especially if it backfires on her friend.

Portia (Brook Kerr) looks worried as she and Curtis (Donnell Turner) are spotted in the courtroom. General Hospital spoilers tease that the mother worries about her daughter, and she has good reason. The trial’s outcome could affect everything in Trina’s life moving forward.

Other Port Charles tidbits

As Trina’s trial will be some of the main focus this week, there will be a couple of other storylines working along with it.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) put his plan into motion, but will it work? Esme (Avery Pohl) isn’t dumb, making things between them more intense. He begs her to give him what he wants, but will she comply?

Meanwhile, Sasha is seen with Nina (Cynthia Watros). The two have formed a special bond, and even though Sasha isn’t her daughter, Nina still wants to be there for her. Will she convince her to get help and work through her grief instead of plowing through life and ignoring her feelings? Brando continues to worry.

Speaking of Brando, he and Dex (Evan Hofer) get into it at the gym again. He knows something is off with Sonnys’ (Maurice Benard) driver, but he can’t put his finger on it yet. Will Sonny warn him to back off, Dex, or will he take the warning seriously now?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.