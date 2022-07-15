General Hospital spoilers for next week: Trina worries, apologies, and a disastrous date

Trina is headed to trial on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise more intensity is on the way.

As Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial gets underway, there is plenty of anger. Her entire life depends on what the judge will decide, and with so many people trying to clear her name, surely something will save her — right?

Meanwhile, couples are trying to work through some of the kinks in their relationships. Not everyone in Port Charles who is romantically involved is happy. It’s actually quite the opposite.

Things begin to crumble for some Port Charles fan favorites, while others get the leg up they’ve been expecting.

What to expect next week on General Hospital looks promising, especially regarding Trina and the trial viewers have been waiting on for weeks.

Here are some of the things the GH writers have planned.

Trina’s trial

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) puts his plan into motion next week on General Hospital. He is determined to save Trina, and without her knowing, he is working on getting her name cleared. However, it won’t be as easy as he expects, and he gets desperate enough to make Esme (Avery Pohl) an offer.

Things will get ugly before they get better, but will Trina be able to handle everything that is thrown her way? She is completely innocent, and everyone in town seems to know it, yet no one can prove it.

Portia (Brook Kerr) worries, and when Trina is called back into the courtroom, will it be good or bad news?

Britt and Cody implode

The General Hospital writers have teased a Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Cody (Josh Kelly) hookup since he dropped into the Metroc Court pool and nearly drowned her.

With Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) pulling strings for him, Britt and Cody matched on Society Setups. The two will agree on a date next week, but nothing goes as planned.

It is absolutely disastrous, and how most expected it to go. Cody has a plan, and when Britt calls him out on it, will he tell the truth?

Austin and the mystery person

This week, General Hospital viewers watched as Austin (Roger Howarth) took a mysterious phone call. Next week, more happens, including a text coming across from this mystery person.

Since not too much is known about Austin and his ties other than his connection to the Quartermaines, it could literally be anyone on the other end of the line.

Will Austin’s secret hurt Maxie (Kirsten Storms)?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Look for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) throwing out apologies. As they deal with the realities that happened, will they be able to move forward and take their relationship public?

Brando (Johnny Wactor) worries about Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and her emotional state. Will she go to treatment, or will she check herself out of the hospital before she’s ready?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.