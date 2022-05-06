Who is Dex on General Hospital?

Evan Hofer is Dex on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

There’s a new character in town, and it coincides with May sweeps.

General Hospital viewers met Dex (Evan Hofer), but there’s very little information about the character.

He will be a part of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) world, but is that all?

Dex on General Hospital

Very little information is known about Dex at the moment.

Dex will ask Sonny for a job, but does he mean a legit job or a job that deals with the “coffee importer” business?

With Jason (Steve Burton) dead, Sonny needs another enforcer. Brick (Stephen A. Smith) was intended to take over the role, but he has yet to be seen. There was some speculation that Brando (Johnny Wactor) would be a good choice to step up, especially after he helped stop the robbers at Charlie’s. However, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) would not go for that, and right now, she needs Brando to be there for her.

Another speculation circulating on social media is Dex could be working as an undercover agent for one of the other families. There has been plenty of talk about the family rising up on the West Coast. Both Sonny and Selina (Lydia Look) promised to keep each other in the know when it comes to the competition, but nothing else has been mentioned.

Adding Dex could be good for storyline purposes, especially if he takes Jason’s place. A new face on the canvas isn’t always well-received, though. Especially when the vets on General Hospital aren’t being used as much as some feel they could be.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Evan Hofer announced his casting as Dex on General Hospital

A few days ago, Evan Hofer shared the news with his 10.4k followers.

He wrote, “So excited for Dex’s journey to begin… Tune in next week! Ps. Loving the hot takes, keep ‘em comin!”

It’s apparent he has been looking around at who people think Dex is and what purpose he has in Port Charles. Working opposite Maurice Benard is a big deal, and throwing a new face in there while in the middle of May Sweeps leads to speculation there is much more to the story than meets the eye.

Evan debuted as Dex today on General Hospital, and as the weeks go on, more about him will surface. For now, viewers are left to their imaginations to decide where he fits in and if he could be the next “Stone Cold.”

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.