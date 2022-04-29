General Hospital alum Steve Burton joins Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem – Who will he play?

Steve Burton is best known for playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

The second season of Days of our Lives hit spin-off Beyond Salem will have a familiar face from General Hospital. Steve Burton has joined the show a week after news broke Peacock ordered another season of the spin-off.

Months after Steve was let go from General Hospital and the role of Jason Morgan due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the actor is returning to the daytime. There has been speculation Steve would return to GH once the mandate was lifted, but that has yet to come true.

Instead, the talented actor is headed back to the Days family, which just so happens to be where he got his soap opera start.

Who will General Hospital alum Steve Burton play Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem?

Soap Opera Digest was the first to break the news that Peacock has confirmed Steve will appear in Season 2 of the Beyond Salem limited series. The big news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso will reprise their roles of legendary super couple Bo and Hope Brady.

There’s no official word on who Steve will be playing on Days of our Lives Beyond Salem. However, as mentioned above, he played Harris Michaels on the daytime drama back in 1988. He worked alongside General Hospital costar and on-screen brother Billy Warlock (Frankie).

Steve’s stint on Days was only intended for a handful of episodes but turned into a few months stint for him. Since Harris wasn’t a pivotal part of the hit NBC soap opera, chances are Steve will bring a new character to Beyond Salem.

The actor has yet to speak out on his new part, but Steve is very open about his career on social media.

Plus, Steve has a podcast with his GH costar and friend Bradford Anderson, That’s Awesome. Fans of both GH and Days can expect to hear more from Steve about his Beyond Salem stint on his podcast once the series hits Peacock.

What else do we know about Beyond Salem?

Beyond Salem will take viewers on another glob trotting adventure that will connect them to a plot from decades ago.

Bo and Hope are joined by Tripp (Lucas Adams), Gabi (Camila Banus), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena (Deidre Hall), Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), John (Drake Hogestyn), Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) on the new adventure. All of them, plus whoever Steve plays on the series.

The wait won’t be too much longer either. Beyond Salem Season 2 premiere on Peacock on July 11 and run through July 15. Like with Season 1, the spin-off will not impact the Days mothership show at all.

Could this mean that Steve may be making a permanent move to Days of our Lives?

Only time will tell, but it’s a real possibility, which will not make General Hospital fans happy.

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 drops July 11 on Peacock.