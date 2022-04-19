Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 – Here’s everything we know so far

The Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem is coming back for another season. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Beyond Salem Season 2 is happening. There’s a lot of exciting news surrounding the Days spin-off show too.

Last fall, the hit NBC soap opera debuted its first-ever spin-off series on Peacock. Beyond Salem featured current and former fan-favorite cast members from the daytime drama.

Beyond Salem was a stand-alone limited serious that ran for five days and could only be found on the streaming service. The original series did not intervene or impact what was happening on Days of our Lives.

It appears the success of Beyond Salem and A Very Salem Christmas has prompted the powers that be to keep expanding the Days universe.

Beyond Salem Season 2 cast news

In a shocking twist, Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso will reprise their roles of Bo and Hope Brady in Beyond Salem. Peter left the show in November 2015 when Bo died of a brain tumor, while Kristian left in summer 2020.

The news is extremely exciting for Days fans as Hope and Bo are a supercouple. Plus, Kristian and Peter have both alluded that they were not interested in returning to the hit soap opera. Soap Opera Digest has confirmed the talented actors are back as Bo and Hope.

Other characters included in the next chapter of Beyond Salem are Tripp (Lucas Adams), Gabi (Camila Banus), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena (Deidre Hall), Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), John (Drake Hogestyn), Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

What is the premise and when is the premiere date for Days of our Lives Beyond Salem Season 2?

The original series will once again involve a mystery, intrigue, and span across the globe from Hong Kong to Monte Carlo and more.

“The next chapter of Beyond Salem is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember,” read the statement from Peacock.

Days of our Lives executive producer Ken Corday opened up about Beyond Salem to Deadline.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of Our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!” he expressed to the website.

The wait for the next installment of Beyond Salem won’t be too long either. Beyond Salem will premiere on Monday, July 11, on Peacock. New episodes will drop daily, with the finale airing on Friday, July 15, on the streaming service.

What do you think about getting another season of the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem?

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 premieres July 11 on Peacock.