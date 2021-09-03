Days of our Lives Beyond Salem spoilers: Missing jewels take fan-favorite characters on a dangerous adventure

John and Marlena reconnect with their pal Shane to help save Salem. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem spoilers tease several fan-favorite characters are taken on a dangerous adventure that revolves around missing jewels and the Alamain family.

The week-long event kicks off on Peacock on Monday, with new episodes dropping daily.

Fans of the NBC hit soap opera are in for one wild ride featuring current and past cast members. There are many twists and turns that will have viewers talking for weeks after the Days original series has aired.

Trouble all over the world

After Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) informs John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) The Alamanian Peacock has been stolen, the couple teams up to find the relic. They soon find themselves caught in a bidding war with a familiar face.

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) learn the perfect wedding gift he got her is linked to the missing relic. The two of them join the search for the priceless jewels.

Chad (Billy Flynn) isn’t the only person who shows up in Phoenix to see Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker). Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) pops up at Sonny and Will’s house. The con artist wastes making himself right at home.

How far are Will and Sonny willing to let Leo push them before they lose it on him?

In Miami, Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), Eli (Lamon Archey), and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) lunch is interrupted by some not-so-nice guys. Later, Shane breaks some unsettling news to Paulina about a new piece of jewelry she bought.

The item also puts Lani and Eli in danger. Plus, Paulina has a shocking reaction to an unexpected guest showing up on her doorstep.

Times running out

ISA agent Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) is on the case, but she faces one major problem. Billie and her new partner Kyle (Peter Porte) have a hard time working together.

When Billie becomes desperate to find an old friend, all signs point to her needing help from her old pal Kristen (Eileen Davidson)?

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) insert themselves in the middle of Carrie (Christie Clark) and Austin’s (Austin Peck) marriage. Carrie makes a shocking discovery that changes everything for her family and helps her decide to stand by her man no matter what.

Keeping true to their word to help, Ben and Ciara attend a very risqué party to look for the priceless relic. The happy couple doesn’t believe their eyes when they suddenly start seeing double.

John, Marlena, Billie, and Shane decide to team up to uncover the truth about The Alamanian Peacock, but will they do it in time to prevent disastrous consequences for Salem?

Don’t miss a second of the brand-new Days of our Lives original series Beyond Salem. It’s going to be one entertaining week for sure.

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem premieres on Monday, September 6, on Peacock.