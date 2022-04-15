Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ava shocks Abigail, Tripp, and Chanel bond, and Gwen’s wedding blow up

Gwen’s world is about to crumble on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease another Salem wedding hits a snag.

The week will give Days fans a little bit of a break from the devil craziness to focus on the double wedding of Gwen (Emily O’Brien), Xander (Paul Telfer), Craig (Kevin Spirtas), and Leo (Greg Rikaart). It’s an event filled with chaos, truth bombs, and heated altercations.

Leaning on each other in a time of need

There will be a little bit of devil drama, though, as Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) commiserate over Allie (Lindsay Arnold). They have both been wronged by Allie. Although Chanel doesn’t know the devil made Allie dump her.

Meanwhile, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) dips her toe back into the dating pool after a bit of encouragement from Bonnie (Judi Evans). Nancy even manages to have a good time with a new guy.

As Nancy starts dating and Craig prepares to marry Leo, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) finds a little comfort with Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Ava has a new plan

It’s no secret Ava (Tamara Braun) can’t be trusted. Next week Gwen (Emily O’Brien) learns that firsthand. Thanks to Gabi (Camila Banus) finding evidence she framed Rafe (Galen Gering), Ava finds herself in some hot water.

Ava reaches out to Abigail (Marci Miller) with an enticing offer. It sounds like Ava offers to trade information about all of Gwen’s dirty little deeds for her freedom. Whatever Ava offers Abigail, the latter takes her up on it because Ava’s a free woman by the end of the week.

Double wedding drama

Days of our Lives fans can expect a lot to go down before, after, and during the double wedding.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

First, Craig hears some more unsettling news about his fiance. Then Chad (Billy Flynn) and Nancy interrupt the ceremony at a pivotal moment.

Chad and Abigail set the stage for Gwen’s inevitable downfall. Xander will be left shocked at all the deceitful things Gwen has done. All signs point to these two not getting married.

As for Craig and Leo, Days viewers will just have to watch to find out if they do tie the knot. One thing fans won’t have to wait on is knowing Gwen and Abigail face-off, with Gwen getting the last word.

Will Gwen harm Abigail to get revenge?

All of this, plus Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) decide on a baby name, while Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) come to town in time for all the wedding drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.