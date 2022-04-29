General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly urges Harmony to come clean, ChaLynn, and more

ChaLynn may be a thing on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the ABC soap tease the truth will come to light.

As May sweeps ride in, the people of Port Charles aren’t prepared for what’s ahead.

It’s been a week full of secrets and misdeeds coming to light, and the fallout could be worse than the lies kept.

Carly and Harmony

Carly (Laura Wright) is fully invested in the Harmony (Inga Cadranel) saga. After seeing the papers in the fireplace and her comment about “owing” Nina (Cynthia Watros), she put things together.

While Harmony arrived at General Hospital in critical condition, General Hospital spoilers reveal that she and Carly spend time together. Carly will push for Harmony to tell the truth at the beginning of the week. It’s rich coming from the blonde, but the pot has met the kettle on several other occasions.

As the week goes on, Harmony wants Carly to make her a promise. Could this have to do with keeping her secret, or is it protecting Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) from her bio mom — Nina?

Meanwhile, Alexis (temporarily played by Stephanie Erb) reels from what she’s learned about her “friend.” Everything that happened with Neil (Joe Flanigan) was Harmony’s doing, and yet, the two developed a friendship. It will take a while to digest all of this.

By the end of the week, Willow is stunned. Will she learn the truth about who her bio mom is?

Chase and Brook Lynn

General Hospital writers keep teasing a ChaLynn hookup, yet nothing’s happened.

When Chase (Josh Swickard) makes plans with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and forgets he made them, will she be able to forgive him? A lot is going on with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) lately, and his mind is on helping her figure out who is stalking her.

Will viewers finally get the ChaLynn they want and deserve?

Other Port Charles news

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina are moving toward a relationship together, but not everyone will be thrilled about it. The mob boss has all but lost his entire family over the situation with Nina, but he wants to move forward. When Nina runs into Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), will he have anything to say to her?

As Willow needs people in her life to lean on, her friends are there to help. Look for Michael (Chad Duell), Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), and Brando (Johnny Wactor) to give her the support she needs.

Old fan favorites catch up when Mac (John J. York) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) meet up with Anna (Finola Hughes) and Robert (Tristan Rogers). These four have been staples on the show for decades, so it’s always a treat when they share scenes.

