What happened to Alexis on General Hospital?

Alexis will look different on General Hospital for a few weeks. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers may be wondering what happened to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) on the hit ABC soap.

Finally, Alexis is involved in a front-burner storyline, and there’s a new face in the role.

With all that’s happening in Port Charles, and May sweeps around the corner, it’s odd to see a new face in a role held for over two decades.

Why is there an Alexis recast on General Hospital?

According to Soaps In Depth, Nancy Lee Grahn needed time off to recover from a medical procedure, and the recast was only temporary.

The new Alexis will debut this week, and it’ll likely be a few weeks before Nancy is seen back on-screen while she recovers from back surgery.

Typically, General Hospital uses recasts when it’s necessary for storyline purposes. The role of Alexis being recast isn’t surprising given she is a part of a big storyline right now.

Recently, the show recast the role of Sam with Lindsay Hartley while Kelly Monaco was out, Sasha was recast with Sofia Mattsson’s sister Helena, and Harmony was recast when Inga Cadranel was out with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Who is playing Alexis on General Hospital?

For the time being, Stephanie Erb will step into the role of Alexis Davis.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital viewers may remember her from Port Charles as Camille Owens, Dr. Janice Mead on The Young and the Restless, and several primetime guest star roles.

As Stephanie steps into the role, she is smack dab in the middle of a hot-button storyline. Alexis is fully immersed in the chaos Harmony has caused, including the murder of Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) brother.

She knows Harmony is not Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological mother, but she has no idea that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is the woman who birthed her. Everyone in Port Charles believes that Nina only had one child, Nelle (Chloe Lanier), who died when she fell off a cliff.

After Harmony got drunk and she had to care for her, she believes there is more going on. Their friendship is hanging by a thread, and with Carly (Laura Wright) involved now, it’s only a matter of time before the truth is exposed.

It’s likely the truth about Willow will be part of May sweeps, especially with so much focus on it right now. Of course, it does rival the sex tape fiasco in the teen scene, so perhaps both will move several steps forward.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.