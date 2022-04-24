The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle learns the truth about Diane

Kyle’s life is turned upside down after learning his mother is alive. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a son’s world explodes as his father drops a truth bomb.

There’s some good news for Y&R viewers as the long-awaited return of Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott is finally here.

Less than a year after Michael announced he was leaving the CBS, the actor and his alter ego are back on the canvas. They will be sticking around for a while, too, as Kyle’s life is about to blow up.

Kyle returns to Genoa City with his son Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) in tow. Little does Kyle know his father has asked him to come home for a very specific and shocking reason.

Jack tells Kyle Diane is alive

The latest promo video released by CBS reveals Jack (Peter Bergman) expressing to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that he’s about to change Kyle’s life forever. News his mother is alive will turn Kyle’s world upside down, and Jack isn’t ready for it.

Over at the Abbott mansion, Kyle happily walks into his family home. However, his happiness is short-lived as Jack reveals Diane (Susan Walters) is alive and wants to see Kyle.

A freaked-out Kyle can’t process what his father just revealed, blurting out, “this is impossible.” Kyle discusses the fact Diane was murdered all those years ago. Jack is faced with telling his son how Diane faked her death and stayed hidden for decades.

Kyle loses it over the shocking news

Another Y&R preview video teases Traci (Beth Maitland) comforts Kyle as he reels from learning his mother never died. In the new footage, Kyle breaks down while he sits with his aunt at Crimson Lights.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Traci listens as her nephew vents about how his mother could let him believe she was dead. There’s no question Kyle is seeking answers now that his world has exploded. Kyle’s unsure what to do next, and Traci is there to support him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle isn’t the only one who learns Diane isn’t so dead. Jack is also faced with breaking the news to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Plus, Phyllis will once again face off with Diane as the latter pushes boundaries.

Y&R viewers knew the return of Diane was going to lead to so much juicy drama and shocking moments. As May sweeps near, there will be plenty of those moments to keep viewers tuned in.

Who’s excited to see Michael and Kyle back on the hit soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.