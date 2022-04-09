General Hospital spoilers: Willow is Nina’s daughter — Harmony confirms

Harmony raised Nina’s daughter. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital writers left viewers with a major bombshell regarding Harmony (Inga Cadranel).

For years, viewers have wondered whether Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter, and now, the truth is out.

Why now? Nina was only supposed to have one baby with Silas (Michael Easton), and now, it’s been said she delivered twins.

How is it possible that Willow is Nina’s daughter?

There are several inconsistencies within the story. Phyllis (Joyce Guy) acknowledged knowing Harmony and even revealed Harmony knew Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills).

From there, it was clear where the General Hospital writers were going.

However, when Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) brought Phyllis to Port Charles, she didn’t mention that Nina had twins. The nurse spoke about only one baby. If she was by Nina’s side the entire time, how did she miss a twin?

The contentious relationship between Nina and Willow now makes sense. It started as far back as when Michelle Stafford originated the role and has continued since Cynthia Watros took over in 2019.

Harmony’s secret confirmed

On Friday’s cliffhanger General Hospital episode, it was confirmed that Harmony was given the second child that Nina gave birth to all those years ago.

She confided the truth in Dr. Neil Byrne (Joe Flanigan) while she was his patient, and that’s why he had to die. It had nothing to do with Dawn of Day. It was strictly because he knew that Willow was Nina’s daughter. His presence in Port Charles jeopardized her secret, and she couldn’t risk the truth being exposed.

Harmony likely ended up with the unexpected baby because Madeline had no idea twins would be born. When the first child she sold on the black market was born, she thought it was over. Without a placement for the second child, Madeline would have to think quickly, which is what happened.

This has long been speculated but just now confirmed. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was the first daughter revealed. General Hospital viewers were shocked since all of the hints and animosity between Willow and Nina led to what they thought would be the big reveal. Now, it looks like the secret will come out, but the matter of when remains unknown.

With May sweeps around the corner, General Hospital viewers can expect this process to be a little longer. Harmony will continue being blackmailed by Neil’s brother, but with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) sniffing around and knowing that Willow isn’t hers biologically, how long before she puts the pieces together?

