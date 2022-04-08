General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina fights back, Trina sees Spencer, and Harmony’s secrets

Harmony is holding a lot of secrets on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease another week of drama is on the way for the good people of Port Charles.

The same storylines remain front and center, but there’s some movement in them.

Luke’s (Anthony Geary) death investigation is still underway. The sex tape trial is still looming with the wrongly accused person named, and the fight for Nina (Cynthia Watros) to see Wiley heats up.

A new development in the sex tape case

Anyone with a brain knows that Trina (Tabyana Ali) would never film her best friends having sex. It isn’t her style, and she has a legion of supporters behind her.

Next week on General Hospital, there’s a development in the sex tape case. What will Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) find? Does this mean they are on to Esme’s (Avery Pohl) trail?

Meanwhile, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina will cross paths. How will their conversation go? Spoilers tease things are explosive, but is that in the way of passion or anger? The variables are endless with these two, but given Trina just spilled to her mom about how hurt she was that Spencer thought she was guilty, anger is probably the emotion.

Wiley battle heats up

Nina is nothing if not relentless. She is going full force with her attempt to get visitation with her grandson. Scott (Kin Shriner) wants her to do whatever it takes to win the case, and that isn’t going to sit well with Michael (Chad Duel) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

The three of them end up in a heated exchange at the beginning of the week. That will roll over into mid-week when Sonny (Maurice Benard) finds himself in a bad position with his family because of his dealings with Nina.

It’s very clear he has feelings for her, but will he lose his entire family to keep her in his life?

Harmony’s secrets come dangerously close to being exposed

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) has plenty of secrets. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is suspicious of her friend already, and she will take time to confide in Finn (Michael Easton) next week. The two have been there for each other, so hopefully, he has some good advice for his friend.

Learning that Harmony caused Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) death was shocking for viewers. It’s a topic that hasn’t been revised in months, and now, it is front and center again. With Neil’s brother back in town and having a folder on Harmony, a lot more needs to come out.

Also, Harmony was revealed to have known Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills), so are the writers setting up Willow somehow to be Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) twin?

