General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava is furious, Curtis meets with Selina, and more

General Hospital spoilers reveal that next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap have big things are on the way.

Several of the backburnered storylines will come back around with some movement. There will be more sex tape drama, too, though.

As the people of Port Charles navigate the challenges, there is a lot at stake.

Ava freaks out

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) agreed to let Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Pohl) live at Wyndemere. He decided without consulting his wife, which will cause big problems.

When Ava (Maura West) finds out about the new situation, you can bet she will let her husband have it. Spencer being home is one thing, but Esme?

Let’s not forget she knows Trina (Tabyana Ali) is innocent and couldn’t have possibly done those horrible things to Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton). Ava is confident Esme is behind the sex tape, and General Hospital viewers know she is right.

Curtis and Portia celebrate

General Hospital spoilers tease a housewarming party for Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) is on the agenda for mid-week. They have been busy with Trina and her hearing, but because they are celebrating, it appears Trina will make bail.

They know Trina isn’t responsible for the crime she’s accused of. Instead of solely focusing on their new life together, they have to navigate this situation and their new homeownership.

Remember that Selina (Lydia Look) had a proposition for Curtis. It may be revisited as the two meet up earlier in the week.

Other Port Charles happenings

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has worked hard to get Brad (Parry Shen) back in at the hospital, and next week, he has to interview with Terry (Cassandra James). How this goes remains unclear, but something tells us it won’t be cut and dry.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) go undercover again. They have a new lead on the Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) plot and work to follow it until the end. After Anna checks in with Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), she takes off with her friend. What are they searching for?

Meanwhile, Victor orders someone to “get it done.” But what is “it?” He also attempts to get Laura (Genie Francis) to soften her attitude toward him. She’s no fool, though.

