General Hospital spoilers: Sonny confronts Michael, Carly warns Esme, and Selina propositions Curtis

General Hospital spoilers tease an interesting proposal is on the line, a mama bear issues a stern warning, and a father and son don’t see eye to eye.

Port Charles is about to heat up, and although February sweeps are in the rearview mirror, the drama is coming full force.

Buckle up GH viewers. It will be a wild week!

Carly vs. Esme

After learning about Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cameron’s (William Lipton) sex tape, Carly (Laura Wright) is beyond livid.

Friday’s General Hospital saw Carly and Joss run into Esme (Avery Pohl) at the Metro Court, and this week, the confrontation happens.

Carly has her hand on Esme’s arm in the GH preview video and warns her she messed with the wrong family. Will this be enough to shake the teen villain up?

Michael vs. Sonny

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) downward spiral is continuing. He lost Carly, and now Nina (Cynthia Watros) appears to be his number one.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are on the same page when it comes to Nina seeing their son, and Sonny wants them to allow visitation.

This week, the father and son will exchange words on General Hospital, and Michael warns Sonny he can’t trust Nina.

Meanwhile, Nina sees another angry outburst from Sonny, which raises more concerns.

Curtis gets an offer

As the Savoy becomes the place to be in Port Charles, it has caught the eye of Selina Wu (Lydia Look).

The female mob boss wants to partner with Curtis (Donnell Turner) and approaches him this week on General Hospital.

Viewers saw how he reacted when Sonny wanted to rent the club for the night and didn’t back down, but how will he respond to Selina’s proposal? Will getting mixed up in the mob be something Curtis considers?

Remember, he is about to embark on a new life with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Anna and Felicia

As Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) work through their journey to find the truth about what happened to Luke (Anthony Geary) and the connection to Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), they get into a dangerous situation.

The women show off their skills and tackle danger head-on this week on General Hospital, but will they prevail with the information they receive?

