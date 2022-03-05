Sydney Mikayla out at General Hospital — Here’s why she’s leaving

Sydney Mikayla is exiting the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is losing another fan-favorite actress.

Sydney Mikayla is set to exit the role of Trina Robinson mid-month.

The news comes as a shock to some viewers who have grown to adore Mikayla and her chemistry within the teen scene on the ABC soap.

Why is Sydney Mikayla leaving General Hospital?

Last fall, Sydney Mikayla began to attend college at UCLA. She initially planned to film General Hospital when possible while also keeping up with her class load. It seems that wasn’t working as well as she had hoped, and Sydney opted to leave the soap to pursue her education.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Sydney Mikayla will be leaving the role of Trina Robinson and focusing solely on being a young adult attending college.

Frank Valentini told the publication, “Sydney asked to leave in order to focus on college. We love her and are sad to see her go, but of course support her decision and wish her the best.”

Sydney Mikayla then spoke out to the publication, saying, “I have loved working on GH, but I feel like this is the right time to dive in and enjoy my college experience to the fullest. Thank you to Frank and the entire team for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I will miss working with everyone every day but I am excited to see what is to come for the show.”

In 2019, Sydney Mikayla took over the role of Trina Robinson, and since then, she has been working hard. Her crush on Cameron (William Lipton) was one of the highlights, and her friendship with Joss (Eden McCoy) couldn’t have been written better. The girls have great chemistry, which may be a reflection of their friendship off-screen as well.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Who will be the new Trina Robinson on General Hospital?

Tabyana Ali will be the new Trina Robinson on General Hospital, and she will debut a few weeks after Sydney Mikayla’s March 17 exit. This leads to speculation that Trina will be off-screen for a while, presumably written with a purpose.

Viewers may recognize Tabyana Ali from her role in Horror Noire or perhaps as the voice of Leelee on Shimmer and Shine. She has also appeared on The Big Show show and New Girl.

General Hospital fans are surely sad to see Sydney Mikayla go but wish her the best at college and beyond.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.