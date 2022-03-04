General Hospital spoilers for next week: Joss and Cam go viral, Victor toasts the Cassadines, and more

Victor has a few tricks up his sleeve on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease a personal moment is shared with the entire town, relationships are complicated, and a villain is still on the loose.

It’s a new month, and things in Port Charles don’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Here’s what viewers can expect from their favorite ABC soap next week.

Cameron and Joss learn about their sex tape

While at Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) cabin, the teens indulged in each other and shared a night of passion. They discussed it for weeks and decided that getaway was the time to sleep together.

Esme (Avery Pohl) set up her camera and caught everything on tape. She has been waiting for the right moment to share it with the world, and it looks like that is next week on General Hospital.

Not only do the teens see the video of themselves, but their best friend Trina (Sydney Mikayla) does too. They will want to hide from everyone, but they must find out how the tape happened. Of course, they have a few suspects in mind.

Victor is trouble

Since returning to Port Charles, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has everyone on edge. He has something up his sleeve, and the people of Port Charles are determined to find out what it is.

Laura (Genie Francis) has a few questions for Victor next week, and she means business. The mayor knows Victor has nothing but bad intentions, but the same can’t be said for her son or grandson.

Victor has been ensuring Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) safety at Spring Ridge, and that’s worrisome. His interest in his great-nephew isn’t pure, and that may have raised a few hairs on Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) head. Are he and Ava (Maura West) being used to further Victor’s agenda?

When Victor toasts to the Cassadine’s rising again, that should make everyone worry.

Other Port Charles news

Meanwhile, there are some other stories happening on General Hospital.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will spend time with Austin (Roger Howarth). Hopefully, she will have better luck with the doctor than she had with Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny will have another conversation. Things between them are anything but good, and it looks like they are trying to tie up loose ends with their marriage.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) share time together, but it doesn’t end up how they planned.

