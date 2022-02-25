General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor’s presence causes worry, CarSon talk, and more ChaLynn

Victor is a huge threat in Port Charles. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that as February sweeps come to a close, things begin to straighten out in Port Charles.

With Peter (Wes Ramsey) dead, there’s a new threat to consider. Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is a dangerous man, and his obsession with reactivating Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) mind control is even more disturbing.

Here’s what the next week looks like as GH winds down from a month of high action and drama.

Chase and Brook Lynn

ChaLynn fans rejoiced this week after the couple shared a kiss. Things are still complicated for Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

When the cop needs to sound off about his relationship with the Quartermaine heiress, he turns to his big brother, Finn (Michael Easton). It’s safe to say that he will support Chase no matter what, but the relationship with Brook Lynn has flourished into something special.

This will be a good distraction for Finn, who has been worried about Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst). She’s been experiencing creepy things for a few weeks now, all of them having to do with Franco (Roger Howarth). He’s been dead for a while now, but the coincidences all coincide with him or his art or something that had to do with Elizabeth and his wedding.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Elizabeth and Finn will have an unexpected visitor or two next week. Will this clear up who has been stalking her or making her appear to lose her mind?

Victor’s plan

Victor Cassadine has a plan, and all of Port Charles should be worried. He already attempted to put Drew back under mind control with the tarot card, but that failed.

Laura (Genie Francis) is very concerned and hasn’t made any bones about it. When she sees Ava (Maura West) out with Victor, she all but loses her mind.

Meanwhile, Anna (Finola Hughes) has a warning for Drew. A storm is brewing, and he needs to be on top of everything to remain unharmed. Watching Peter die wasn’t enough to give anyone peace of mind, especially with Victor still out there living his life as a free man.

Carly and Sonny

Next week, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will try to hash things out again. Will they be able to come to a place of peace, or will it always be tense moving forward?

Their fallout has spilled over to the kids, including Michael (Chad Duell). He isn’t happy with Sonny, and by default, neither is Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). It won’t be a friendly situation when she runs into Nina (Cynthia Watros).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.