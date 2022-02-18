General Hospital spoilers for next week: Maxie has hope, Joss and Trina catch up, and a CarSon meeting

Maxie left clues for Anna on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that things get more intense as February sweeps continue.

It’s been quite a ride for GH viewers, especially with Peter (Wes Ramsey) still on the loose.

Next week is much of the same, with a little more focus on various stories and less on some prominent ones.

Carly and Sonny

It looks like a CarSon divorce is happening. Carly (Laura Wright) isn’t here for Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) apology tour.

Catching him in bed with Nina (Cynthia Watros) was the final straw, and she’s ready for a clean break.

However, a clean break won’t be easy. She is married to the mob, literally.

Next week on General Hospital, spoilers tease the two sit down to negotiate. They have to talk about the kids, though. What will happen to Avery and Donna?

Both Joss (Eden McCoy) and Michael (Chad Duell) are on their mom’s side, and both made that clear to Sonny.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Teen Scene

The teen scene is active again next week on General Hospital.

Joss and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) find time to see one another. Will they discuss the gift Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) left for Trina ahead of his journey to Spring Ridge, or will it be because of something else?

Esme (Avery Pohl) is up to no good again. When Laura (Genie Francis) has something to say, will the young girl listen to Madame Mayor? She will, of course, try to spin things as she always does. Esme’s lies are something she practiced, and without Spencer to manipulate first hand, she has to go it alone.

Other Port Charles news

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Peter have been missing for days, and she finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Will she be able to run, or is there a chance she could be found by Anna (Finola Hughes) after leaving the message on the bathroom mirror?

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is worried the past may come between him and Portia (Brook Kerr). Does this have something to do with the rumors that Trina is his daughter from the affair they had nearly two decades ago? Perhaps it hints that Jordan may be coming home? After all, TJ (Tajh Bellow) made it seem like she was making good progress.

Meanwhile, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is throwing herself into work. She doesn’t want to think about losing Liam, and pushing Brando (Johnny Wactor) away is the only way she can deal right now.

Be sure to tune in all week to make sure not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.