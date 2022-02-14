General Hospital spoilers: Valentine’s Day in Port Charles

Sonny isn’t up for celebrating Valentine’s Day on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease love is in the air in Port Charles.

As February sweeps hit mid-month, Valentine’s Day is celebrated.

Not every couple will get their romantic moment, though. Some of the relationships are held on by a thread while others get immersed in the loving feelings Valentine’s Day presents.

Which couples are bitten by the love bug?

Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) are in a good place. Their marriage is stronger than ever since her return from being in hiding, thanks to Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Even Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) antics couldn’t break them apart.

Even though TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) aren’t husband and wife, they are in a legal domestic partnership. Things are going well for the couple, and when TJ surprises her with a romantic gesture, it seems she is happy to accept it.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) are also moving forward with their relationship. While things didn’t turn out how they wanted them to, it looks like they will still get their romantic holiday moment.

Terry’s (Cassandra James) date will play out. While General Hospital viewers have been waiting to see who she matched with, it may end up going in a completely different direction. The doctor is seen sitting at a bar, and Chet (Chris Van Etten) asks if he can sit next to her. Will these two strike up a romance?

Broken Hearts | General Hospital Promo (February 14th, 2022)

Watch this video on YouTube

Carly and Sonny

As Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) navigate what is happening in their marriage after she declares things are over, Valentine’s Day isn’t exactly what either is in the mood to celebrate.

Sonny is at Charlie’s while Carly is working at the Metro Court. In the General Hospital preview video, he is seen ripping up the heart napkin, and she is talking to Felix (Marc Samuel). She tells Felix that she can’t promise there won’t be trouble, presumably speaking about Nina (Cynthia Watros).

In other Port Charles news, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is still with Peter (Wes Ramsey) as everyone is looking for her. She made a brave choice to leave with him while keeping Louise safe.

Also, keep an eye out for Spencer to begin serving his time at Spring Ridge this week. Laura will visit him, but how will he be? Will the young Cassadine amp up the dramatics and complain, or will he choose to brave it out?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.