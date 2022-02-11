General Hospital spoilers for next week: Spencer gets a visitor, Brook Lynn and Chase reconnect, and more

Brook Lynn leans on Chase on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease it’s all about love as Valentine’s Day comes and goes.

Currently, the people of Port Charles are in the throes of February sweeps. A lot has unraveled in the first half of the month, and as wrongs get reconciled, more drama is brewing.

Which couples will be hot and heavy to celebrate the big day?

Spencer remains at Spring Ridge

As the young Cassadine heir endures his punishment, a surprise is waiting for him at the beginning of the week.

Will Esme (Avery Pohl) have something planned for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez)? She is sneaky, and after seeing things between Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and her boyfriend, she likely has a trick up her sleeve.

By the end of the week, Spencer will get a visit from Laura (Genie Francis). Will he make-believe like everything is okay at Spring Ridge, or will he be vulnerable and let his grandmother know what’s really happening?

Brook Lynn and Chase connect

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster ride for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard). Their secret is out, and now, the fallout continues.

Things have been teetering on romantic between the two, and it looks like next week, that is revisited. A ChaLynn fan base is ready to see their couple together, but will General Hospital push them into a relationship, or will it be another tease?

They will lean on one another as they deal with losing Bailey. Neither anticipated how hard it would be.

Carly explores her options

Walking in on Sonny (Maurice Benard) sleeping with Nina (Cynthia Watros) was enough to push Carly (Laura Wright).

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly will explore her options. One of them is Drew (Cameron Mathison), as the writers have been pushing them together. He seems to be there whenever she needs a friend, and in her weakened emotional state, Drew is her savior.

Joss (Eden Mccoy) will check on her mom as she worries about her. She has seen what’s happened over the last few months, and the latest stunt Sonny pulled was over the top.

In other Port Charles news, TJ (Tajh Bellow) makes a grand gesture for Molly (Haley Pullos). Will she love it or hate it? Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) have a Valentine’s Day redo. And finally, Terry (Cassandra James) goes on her date. Will GH viewers finally learn who she matched with on the app?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.