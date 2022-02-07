General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn calls Maxie, Robert is frustrated, and Dante vows to get Peter

Peter escaped with Bailey, and everyone is worried about his next move. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease chaos abounds in Port Charles.

Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) daughter has been hiding in plain sight for months. With some help from Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), he learned the truth.

Now, the hunt to find the villain is on, especially since he took his daughter from Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) while they were distracted.

Brook Lynn informs Maxie

After discovering Bailey is gone, Brook Lynn calls Maxie (Kirsten Storms). She is sure that Peter must have kidnapped her.

Maxie is at the hospital waiting to hear news about Mac (John J. York), and the last thing she needs is to know after months of sacrifice, Peter has his hands on their daughter.

Will this be the moment everyone around Maxie learns that she and Brook Lynn have been hiding her daughter in plain sight? She has to come clean so that Peter can be hunted and taken down, but will the reactions she receives be understanding or filled with anger?

Robert and Anna wait for news

As Robert (Tristan Rogers) waits for news about Mac, Anna (Finola Hughes) is there for him. The two have been through a lot together, and it isn’t over yet.

In the General Hospital preview video, Robert tells Anna that it seems like the bad guy is winning. He looks defeated, and if anything happens to his brother Mac, he will be crushed.

Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is seen vowing to Sam (Kelly Monaco) that Peter won’t get away this time. He appears to be getting released from the hospital and presumably back to work. His injuries in the ambush weren’t too bad, but bad enough, he had to be checked out.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Peter is escaping with Bailey, and no one knows where he’s headed. General Hospital viewers watched as he put her in a car and drove away.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) was crushed to learn Carly (Laura Wright) wasn’t coming to the Haunted Star. He prepared a whole romantic date for her. She isn’t ready to get back together with him following the revelation he had a relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros) in Nixon Falls.

Things get intense when she walks in on a moment between Sonny and Nina. Will this be the end of CarSon for good?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.