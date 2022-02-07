Does Mac die on General Hospital? Is John J. York leaving GH?

Mac’s life is in danger on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers teased that Mac (John J. York) was in critical condition and family and friends would be holding a vigil this week.

This begs the question of whether GH is writing the veteran out as Mac Scorpio, or if it’s just another plotline to heat things up as February sweeps continue on.

Is John J. York leaving General Hospital?

As of now, it’s unclear whether John J. York is leaving General Hospital or if this is just another storyline on the show.

Rumors have circulated that the veteran actor was headed off the show. He isn’t used as a front-burner player anymore, and after weeks offscreen, he recently reappeared with Felicia (Kristina Wagner) by his side.

There’s been no statement from John about his time at General Hospital, and the soap hasn’t confirmed or denied his exit. He isn’t incredibly active on social media, so no news isn’t exactly good news.

What happened to Mac on General Hospital?

Unfortunately for Mac, the transfer he set up for Peter (Wes Ramsey) didn’t go as planned. They hit spikes in the road, and the police were ambushed while the prisoner got away.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was with Mac, but he was only hit from behind, not shot. It looks like he will recover from his injuries without much trouble, but the same can’t be said for the commissioner.

Mac was shot, and it took him a while to be stabilized enough to get brought to General Hospital. Felicia and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) are both at the hospital waiting for news about him.

This week will be filled with moments concerning Mac and his family needing support. As Maxie worries about the man who raised her, she will have another stressor piled on.

Peter escaped, but he also kidnapped Bailey from Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard). He knows that Bailey is Louise, and now, he has his daughter on the run with him. As her world crumbles, she may have to come clean with those she’s been lying to for months.

Will Mac be around to learn the truth that Louise is alive and well?

Be sure to tune all week to find out if Mac survives his critical injury and if he learns that Peter has not only escaped but also kidnapped Louise.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.