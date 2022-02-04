General Hospital spoilers for next week: Friends hold vigil, Austin is there for Maxie, and Sam talks to Drew

Dante and Peter do not see eye to eye on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease big events unfold.

While residents wait for news, others are stunned at what they learn.

How will one incident impact the entire town?

Is Mac hurt?

While transporting Peter (Wes Ramsey) back to Pentonville, the van seemed to go off the road.

Mac (John J. York) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) were supervising the transport, which means they were involved in the accident. While they appeared to survive, previews teased both men with their guns drawn in the snow and cold.

General Hospital spoilers tease Carly (Laura Wright) rushes to the hospital. Could it be because of Dante? She isn’t on the best of terms with Sonny (Maurice Benard), but she would show up if he needed her.

Meanwhile, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) await news, presumably about Mac. There’s been some buzz he may be killed off, and if that’s the case, this could be why the crash and subsequent drama were necessary.

Some Port Charles residents hold a vigil as they wait to hear the news. Spoilers say that tense moments will occur between friends, so the drama is front and center whatever happens.

Maxie will need comforting by mid-week, and Austin (Roger Howarth) will be there for her as their relationship takes another step forward.

Where’s Valentin?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is missing. General Hospital viewers saw Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) kidnap his son. He was too close to spilling the beans about his discovery that Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is the keeper of Maxie’s baby.

Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) worries about her papa, and he hasn’t contacted her, which is unlike him. Valentin lives for his child, and going without speaking to her is a huge red flag.

Anna (Finola Hughes) continues to worry, and by the end of the week, she will take matters into her own hands.

Where is Victor holding Valentin?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Look for Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Ava (Maura West) to spend time catching up. Will Ava push her blonde friend to pursue Sonny even further? She would love nothing more to stick it to Carly.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) will have a much-needed conversation with Drew (Cameron Mathison). Will what happened to Dante spark something in Sam to revisit how she feels about her ex-husband being back from the dead?

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.