General Hospital: Chad Duell addresses split from Y&R’s Courtney Hope

General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael) has addressed his split from Y&R’s Courtney Hope (Sally) weeks after news broke the couple ended their marriage.

Courtney and Chad began dating in 2016. On Valentine’s Day 2021, Chad proposed during a beach picnic in Malibu. They tied the knot in October 2021 in a gorgeous outdoor wedding with a gothic Til Death theme.

Two months later, in December, news broke that Chad and Courtney had split. While neither of them spoke about ending the marriage, they did scrub their social media accounts taking off any evidence they were a couple.

Now Chad has broken his silence on ending his marriage to Courtney.

Chad stopped by Maurice’s YouTube show, State of Mind, to chat with his friend over the weekend. As the conversation was winding down, Maurice brought up the elephant in the room, Chad, and Courtney calling it quits.

Maurice did confirm the couple is no longer together before allowing Chad to speak as little or much as he wanted on the topic.

“Out of respect to her, I’m not going to delve too much into all this stuff. All I’ll say is she’s an amazing person, she’s an amazing woman, she’s an amazing dog mom,” Chad expressed. “It’s a complicated situation, and it’s not what anybody thinks. I’m not going to get into detail, but it’s not what people think.”

Chad says the split from Courtney was mutual

Despite calling it quits, Chad reassures fans that it was a mutual decision. There is no bad blood between them, and he had nothing but good things to say about his ex.

“There wasn’t anything terrible that happened, or someone did anything to anybody else. We’re still on good terms. She’s an amazing person in so many ways,” he shared. “All I have to say is positive things. As for the end of the relationship. It’s just mutual. It was amicable, kind of just that. And that’s all I can really say. We always want the best for each other.”

Then the General Hospital star explained he and Courtney weren’t really married. It turns out they never signed anything, so they were not officially or rather legally married.

Courtney has yet to speak out on the breakup.