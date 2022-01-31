General Hospital spoilers: Port Charles is all about love

Carly talks to Michael about Sonny and Nina this week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that love is the focal point in Port Charles as February sweeps begin.

Relationships are all over the place on the hit ABC soap, and this week will focus on whether couples move forward or walk away for good.

Some could be over before they are started, while one marriage renews commitment and another may just go up in flames.

Carly and Sonny

Things are rocky between Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), and that’s putting it lightly.

This week on General Hospital, Carly will confide in Michael (Chad Duell) about Sonny’s relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros). She reveals there are feelings between them.

Meanwhile, Sonny is trying to pull out all of the stops to ensure his wife forgives him and they can reconcile their marriage. He tried to get the Savoy on board, but Curtis (Donnell Turner) didn’t give in to his demands.

When Sonny runs into Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), he tells her he is convinced that he will get back together with Carly and things will be fine. However, his first baby mama isn’t buying it.

Maxie and Austin

After sharing a kiss last week on General Hospital, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Austin (Roger Howarth) will talk about where they stand.

He’s made it clear he’s into her, but she may be wary about moving forward in a new relationship with her track record. He’s made her feel safe, though, so this could be the beginning of another pairing for Maxie. After all, the writers have been hinting at this for months.

Finn and Elizabeth

Their relationship isn’t even off the ground, and already there are issues. Finn (Michael Easton) wants Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to confide in him, but she relays that she can’t in the General Hospital preview video.

Weird things have been happening that include Franco (Roger Howarth), like his studio burning down and her wedding ring appearing in the locker room at GH. Does this have something to do with why she can’t talk to Finn?

Will these two get off the ground, or are they dead in the water where romance is concerned?

Joss and Cam

After a weekend away at Sonny’s cabin, Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cam (William Lipton) will face a harsh reality.

Esme (Avery Pohl) made sure to record the young adults having sex, which will lead to something big. She is out for revenge after Joss called her out, and now, a sex tape will be put into the universe.

Their relationship will be tested with this incident.

To find out what happens, be sure to tune in all week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.