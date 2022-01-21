General Hospital spoilers for next week: Teen getaway, Valentin questions Victor, and more CarSon drama

Joss and her friends head to Sonny’s cabin on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

It will be one for the books next week on General Hospital.

As the ABC soap gears up for February sweeps, which is just around the corner, several storylines move forward and put more drama into motion.

There are currently a few hot-button storylines that need to be flushed out, and it looks like some of them will move forward before the week’s end.

Teen scene getaway

The trip to Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) cabin has been talked about forever. Next week on General Hospital, the teens finally go on their long-awaited adventure.

Look for Esme (Avery Pohl) to make some waves, especially with Trina (Sydney Mikayla). She’s going to stir the pot before the teens head off to the cabin, and it looks like Cameron (William Lipton) may fall right into the trap she sets.

How will the visit to the cabin affect the relationship dynamics?

Valentin questions Victor

There are plenty of questions about Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and his presence in Port Charles.

He isn’t known for being friendly, and there’s more going on than meets the eye. Will Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) be able to get his presumed father to tell the truth? It’s unlikely, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

Victor is getting suspiciously close to figuring out the truth about Louise. Bailey doesn’t exist. Instead, Louise is disguised as Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) daughter. If he can track down Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) daughter, the villain will be indebted to him.

Will the father and son duo figure out the truth? And if so, what will happen when Peter finds out?

Speaking of Peter, look for scenes between him and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) to play out mid-week.

CarSon drama

It wouldn’t be General Hospital without Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny scenes.

The two are currently trying to figure out where their marriage stands. Sonny wants to remain with Carly, but she can’t seem to work through his relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Meanwhile, Ava (Maura West) hyped up Nina about her connection with Sonny. There is some hope of a rekindling, but only if things work out just right. When Ava runs into her nemesis, Carly, will she rub her marital issues in her face?

As the Corinthos family continues to navigate the strain on CarSon, they are taking sides.

How will all of this shake out? Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the lead-in to February sweeps is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.