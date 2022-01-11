General Hospital resumes taping following production delay

General Hospital is back to production after a delay. Pic credit: ABC

The cast and crew for ABC’s General Hospital returned to the studio following an extended holiday break.

Last week was supposed to be the return date for the Port Charles residents, but production was delayed due to an Omicron surge and an abundance of caution.

General Hospital actors announce return to production

On Instagram, Laura Wright revealed she was back in “Carly’s World” yesterday.

She has played the iconic Carly Corinthos since 2005.

Laura wrote, “First day back in Carly’s World in 2022! #grateful #GHBaby #itsanewyear”

Finola Hughes revealed she would be returning to work as Anna Devane today.

She wrote, “Big grin, don’t care! Back to #GH tomorrow @generalhospitalabc ❤️#bestjobever #ABC #family #2022 #newpublicitystills”

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

What is happening on General Hospital?

The ABC soap is gearing up for the lead-in to February sweeps. There are several hot-button storylines right now, and they are about to get cranked up a notch or two.

Laura Wright’s Carly is ready to fight for her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). She is grappling with his feelings for Nina (Cynthia Watros) and realizing that their marriage may not be as solid as she thought. This showdown has been in the making for months, and General Hospital viewers are ready for the head-to-head between Carly and Nina.

Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) return to Port Charles will have consequences. He is working to unite the Cassadines and make them the dominant force in the city, but that may not work with Laura (Genie Francis) on his case. Something is going on with Victor, though, and he teased a connection to Luke’s (Anthony Geary) death.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) is alive and alert again. He survived the poisoning, and there are rumors that he will escape and disappear again. With Victor helping him and Martin (Michael E. Knight) representing him, the villain is sitting pretty. The biggest concern is that he learns of his daughter’s whereabouts, which could be dangerous.

Speaking of Peter’s daughter, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) are doing their best to protect Louise under the guise of Bailey, but will they be able to keep the secret long-term? There are already very suspicious people in Port Charles and some who already know the truth. There’s a lot at stake here.

Be sure to tune in every day so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.