General Hospital delays production amid Omicron surge

General Hospital actors get another week off in the new year as production on the ABC soap has been delayed.

The actors have been on holiday break, and due to the rise in the Omicron variant and the current surge across the nation, the network has decided to delay the return to work.

Production was originally slated to resume this week.

When will production resume for General Hospital?

TVLine reports that the production delay for General Hospital is only a week right now. This shouldn’t affect the airing of new episodes, as the ABC soap tapes weeks in advance so they can take the annual holiday break and keep things going as expected.

This is subject to change, though. Right now, the network is basing everything on numbers and outbreaks, and if things don’t improve, it could push production back even further.

While on break, Kirsten Storms (Maxie) revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. She is vaccinated and appears to be recovering well. Everyone who works on the General Hospital set, including actors, camera people, and other crew members must be vaccinated under the ABC/Disney mandate. Steve Burton and Ingo Rademacher were fired after not meeting the mandate and being denied exemption, and Rademacher is currently suing the network over his General Hospital termination.

What’s happening on General Hospital?

A lot is happening in Port Charles right now. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Luke (Anthony Geary) died off-screen, which caused viewers to lash out. They are confused about why he’s dead and “Parking Lot Peter”(Wes Ramsey) is still alive and kicking.

There is some connection between Luke’s death and Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), which will likely be explored in the coming weeks. February sweeps are around the corner, which could be a huge part of what’s to come.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is working out his emotions regarding Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros). There’s speculation that the General Hospital writers may be considering pairing him with Nina. Some of the viewer’s responses were positive regarding the couple, and with sweeps coming, changing things up might be the way to go.

Peter is still alive and causing chaos. He survived the poisoning and is already plotting his next move. For months, General Hospital viewers have waited for his death, yet he continues to defy the odds. Will Peter’s demise come in the future?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.