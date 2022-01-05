General Hospital viewers weigh in on Luke’s death and wonder why Peter is still alive

Luke’s off-screen death on General Hospital has fans upset it wasn’t Peter instead. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers are working through the reveal that Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) died off-screen.

The ABC soap rang in the new year with Tracy (Jane Elliot) showing up on Laura’s (Genie Francis) doorstep, revealing Luke was dead.

This news seemingly came out of nowhere, with no mention of Luke or Tracy in the weeks leading up to the new year.

General Hospital fans react to Luke’s off-screen death

After General Hospital revealed Luke died off-screen earlier this week, social media lit up with reactions to the iconic character’s death.

The majority of the responses appear to be more irritated that Luke was killed off and Peter August (Wes Ramsey) remains on-screen. There is a lot of hate for “Parking Lot Peter,” which became the big gripe.

One GH viewer tweeted, “We can randomly kill off-screen Luke but not Peter? Why? #GH”

We can randomly kill off-screen Luke but not Peter? Why? #GH pic.twitter.com/mjHcbqd8Uz — Alexa (@AlexaTurnOnGH) January 3, 2022

Another said, “So let me get this straight #GH gets rid of an iconic character like Luke Spencer yet they refuse to kill off Parking Lot Peter??”

So let me get this straight #GH gets rid of an iconic character like Luke Spencer yet they refuse to kill off Parking Lot Peter?? pic.twitter.com/nzhq6wDDGY — MyBoys4Life (@pghmum02) January 3, 2022

It looks like the spectrum is all over the place where Luke is concerned, as noted by this viewer, who tweeted, “I like reading through all these tweets on Luke. Some happy he’s finally dead, those devastated the show would kill him off, some indifferent. But what seems to be the one constant is how annoyed everyone is that Peter still breathes #GH”

I like reading through all these tweets on Luke. Some happy he’s finally dead, those devastated the show would kill him off, some indifferent. But what seems to be the one constant is how annoyed everyone is that Peter still breathes #GH pic.twitter.com/XjmjR2D1yf — Jackie-Sonny’s audacity (@HotVannaNights) January 4, 2022

What happened to Luke on General Hospital?

It’s been years since Anthony Geary was on General Hospital, and he left the ABC soap in 2015 when he retired from acting.

Luke was brought back in 2017 briefly, as he helped play a role in Jane Elliot’s exit as Tracy Quartermaine.

He doesn’t have ties to Port Charles anymore either. Lucky has been off-screen for years, Ethan (Nathan Parsons) has only been back briefly since his exit in 2012, and Lulu (Emme Rylan) was written off when she was put into a coma after the Floating Rib explosion.

There is some concern about Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and his role in Luke’s death. He was speaking on the phone and mentioned “neutralizing” Luke Spencer, but the identity of who he was talking to was concealed.

Could Luke’s “death” be a farce? Is Victor holding him hostage somewhere while everyone believes he died in a tragic accident?

Be sure to tune in daily to see where this storyline goes.

