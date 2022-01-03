General Hospital spoilers: Nina feels guilty, Portia and Curtis move forward, and Carly confides in Drew

Nina has regrets on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is starting the new year off right.

Spoilers for the ABC soap tease that couples grow close, one marriage is hanging by a thread, and many surprises are in store throughout the month of January.

As the fallout from Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) hearing continues, the ripple effects will spread throughout Port Charles.

Carly and Drew

The bridge is where Carly (Laura Wright) goes to feel close to Jason (Steve Burton). As the reality that Sonny (Maurice Benard) had a relationship with Nina when he was “Mike” sets in, Carly is having a hard time dealing with it.

While on the bridge, Drew (Cameron Mathison) shows up. She will confide in him about what’s happening, and when he asks her if she blames herself, the answer might surprise GH viewers.

Speculation is that the writers may be headed for a Drew/Carly pairing, especially with the Sonny/Nina thing still playing out.

Will Drew be there for Carly in her time of need?

Later in the week, look for Carly and Sonny to talk about what it looks like moving forward with their marriage.

Curtis and Portia

After what seems like forever, Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) finally take their relationship to the next level.

Their budding romance, or rather the rekindling of a past romance, is on track for a significant upgrade in 2022. Viewers have been rooting for the couple forever, and now that they’ve spent the night together, it’s likely they will continue to grow.

Portia will be there for Curtis as he navigates his father’s return. He made peace with his death decades ago, and now, he is back and in Port Charles. Speculation is that he has a secret he’s keeping from Curtis, and it may be a terminal one.

Sonny and Nina

Last week, General Hospital viewers watched as Sonny left Charlie’s with Nina. He was already incredibly intoxicated, and it looks like things just escalated as the night went on.

Nina is worried about how everything went down at the hearing. She knows that Carly will be out to get her, knowing what happened in Nixon Falls. The upset was already there from Carly, believing it was done out of spite, and now that she knows it was romantic, it’s a much bigger deal.

Be sure to tune in to see how Nina deals with an intoxicated Sonny and more this week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.