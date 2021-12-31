General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly and Sonny hash it out, Sasha deals with her grief, and more

Carly and Sonny have a lot to discuss on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that while the new year is underway, not everything is going well in Port Charles.

The fallout from Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) hearing is wreaking havoc on two couples, and both may need more than just love to pull them through.

After two weeks of only four episodes, next week will go back to five.

Carly and Sonny

After months of thinking Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina only knew each other in Nixon Falls, Carly (Laura Wright) learned that there was more to it. She had suspected he had a soft spot for the fashion magazine mogul, but she had no idea how deep it went.

Next week on General Hospital, Carly confides in Drew (Cameron Mathison). She no longer has Jason (Steve Burton) to support and listen to her. Will she spill the beans about everything, or will she just give him the gist while venting?

At the end of the week, Sonny and Carly will meet to discuss their next steps. Nixon Falls caused both of them to fall in love with other people, and now, they must face that. Is this the end for CarSon?

Sasha deals with loss

After letting her baby go, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is faced with starting life without her son. She has self-destructive tendencies, and it looks like she may be facing that again.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sasha may spiral as she learns to deal with her grief. The loss of Liam is still new, and she is learning what her life will look like now. She and Brando (Johnny Wactor) planned to raise their son together, and now, they have to navigate what’s next.

Will Sasha turn to substances to get through?

Willow and Michael

The weight of Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) testimony is causing issues between her and Michael (Chad Duell). She knew about what happened between Sonny and Nina after overhearing them in the chapel at General Hospital, but she chose not to tell Michael.

Willow and Michael will have to face the reality that they have separate views on things, even when raising Wiley. Will the testimony be what breaks their relationship apart?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.