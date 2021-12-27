General Hospital spoilers: Willow takes the stand, Curtis and Drew team up, and more

Nina’s trial continues on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

It’s another week of bombshells on General Hospital.

Spoilers for the ABC soap tease that as the people of Port Charles ring in the new year, revelations cause strains in relationships.

Partnerships are formed, and one heavily shipped couple seems to be drawn together.

Willow on the stand

In a non-planned moment, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) overheard Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) talking in the General Hospital chapel. She knows the truth about how deep their relationship went, and taking the stand during the hearing is going to bring it all out.

General Hospital spoilers teased Sonny would have some explaining to do this week, presumably about why Carly (Laura Wright) and the rest of the Corinthos clan had no idea how deep “Mike’s” relationship with Nina went.

Will Scotty (Kin Shriner) pull the secret Willow’s been keeping out of her? The General Hospital promo teases that is exactly what happens as he talks to her about perjury on the stand.

This bombshell could change everything, especially between Carly and Sonny. She has been on him for not being too upset with Nina and not wanting her to pay, and now, she has an idea about why he has kept calm and not lost his cool.

Could this upset lead to a possible rekindling between Nina and Sonny?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Curtis and Drew team up

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is back in town and catching up with his good buddy, Curtis (Donnell Turner). The two were close before Drew disappeared, and with the current issue with his father’s presence in Port Charles, Curtis needs his friend’s help.

This week, they meet up, and Drew thinks he has an angle. Will the two be able to figure out why Marshall (Robert Gossett) is back from the dead and in Port Charles?

As they work on that, Marshall is interested in seeing more of Epiphany (Sonya Eddy).

Other Port Charles tidbits

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) have kept Bailey’s paternity a secret. He knows she is Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) daughter.

There has been chemistry between the two, and it looks like they may be feeling it this week too. Will they finally give in to romance, or will they keep things strictly platonic?

Meanwhile, things get curious at the Metro Court when Anna (Finola Hughes), Martin (Michael E. Knight), Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) are all in the same place.

Be sure to tune in all week to see what’s in store for the people of Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.