General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina’s hearing continues, secrets are exposed, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that a conclusion viewers have been waiting on finally happens.

That’s right, what happened in Nixon Falls between “Mike” (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) finally comes out, and no one is ready for the fallout.

The teen scene is also front and center as plans go awry.

It’s another short week with only four episodes, as New Year’s Eve will see an encore episode.

Nina’s hearing continues

General Hospital left viewers on a cliffhanger as Sonny (Maurice Benard) was on the stand as Scotty (Kin Shriner) questioned him. He knows about the relationship between “Mike” and Nina, and he will push the mob boss to spill the beans.

Spoilers tease that Sonny will want the chance to explain mid-week. That is presumably about their relationship being exposed and the fact that he has not told Carly (Laura Wright) the extent of their “friendship.” She knows that Nina knew he was alive but didn’t have any idea they were in love with each other. The physical aspect of their relationship wasn’t there, but the emotional bond was.

The revelation will be explosive, and it’s what some viewers have been waiting months to see play out.

The teen scene

As they plan a getaway ahead of Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) problem, things don’t seem to go the way they want them to. Joss (Eden McCoy) cancels plans with Cam (William Lipton) after an encounter with Spencer. What went wrong?

Things are still amiss with Esme (Avery Pohl), which likely has everything to do with Joss’s reaction. She has been trying hard to push Trina (Sydney Mikayla) out of the group, but it looks like she is fighting a losing battle. Spencer enjoys Trina, probably a little too much (and so do the Sprina fans!).

New Year’s Eve at the Savoy

Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) club is the place to be for New Year’s Eve as some of the people of Port Charles gather to close out 2021 and ring in 2022.

He and Portia (Brook Kerr) are working on defining their relationship. New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to do it, and it looks like happiness may be in store for the couple.

Which other couples can say the same?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.