General Hospital spoilers: Christmas in Port Charles brings mystery

General Hospital spoilers tease the week of Christmas is jam-packed with drama and mystery.

The people of Port Charles are far from safe. Sure, Peter (Wes Ramsey) is in dire shape, but there’s still Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) lurking around. The villains aren’t taking it slow just because it’s the holiday season.

Nina’s fate it up in the air

After what seems like months of waiting, Nina (Cynthia Watros) faces the music for what happened in Nixon Falls.

The General Hospital preview video shows Nina standing in front of a judge with Scotty (Kin Shriner) by her side. He isn’t confident he can get her off, but he goes all-in with a bit of encouragement from Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) did not file the charges — Michael (Chad Duell) did. After everything that happened between Sonny (while he believed he was Mike) and Nina, it will be interesting to see if he will help her evade the charges. They have a lot of unfinished business, including the conversation that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) overheard in the chapel.

When Nina walks into Charlie’s and sees Sonny talking to Phyllis (Joyce Guy), what will she do?

Santa at General Hospital

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa visiting General Hospital. This year, Martin (Michael E. Knight) is the man of the hour in the red suit.

Look for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Pohl) dressed as elves and spreading cheer to the kids who are stuck in the hospital over Christmas.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Laura (Genie Francis) is back in town. She will get caught up with everything that’s happening, including the return of Victor. While talking to Martin, she warns another threat is coming. Cyrus may be behind bars, but he can get his jobs done nonetheless.

Speaking of Victor, he is seen chatting with Ava (Maura West). He says danger still lurks behind every corner. Given who he is and what he’s done, it would be best if Ava and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) steered clear of anything Uncle Victor has planned.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) will be discharged from the hospital this week. After losing her son, she will never be the same, but the family will rally around her and Brando (Johnny Wactor).

