General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina’s hearing, Christmas celebrations, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease Christmas cheer begins to enter Port Charles.

With Christmas around the corner and the New Year celebrations just behind it, a lot is going on. There will be tree celebrations, a visit from Santa, and some family time.

Nina’s hearing begins

Michael (Chad Duell) made sure to punish Nina (Cynthia Watros) for keeping Sonny (Maurice Benard) away from his family.

She will have to stand trial, and this week on General Hospital, it all begins. Scotty (Kin Shriner) is her attorney, but he isn’t confident he can get her out of trouble. His nerves are on high alert, and this isn’t the time to flake out.

Whether Sonny speaks about the trial remains unknown, but there is speculation he will try to help Nina. He is still pulled toward her, and after their chat in the General Hospital chapel, it’s clear there are unresolved feelings.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will have an inward look. She is plagued with knowing Sonny and Nina had a romantic relationship – something no one else in Port Charles aside from Phyllis (Joyce Guy). Will she spill the beans, or will she keep quiet knowing her past isn’t any better?

Christmas celebrations

With Christmas closing out the week in real life, General Hospital gets in the spirit.

Santa will be visiting General Hospital, and several town members will gather around to watch the tree-lighting ceremony.

Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) will spend time with their family as they celebrate the fact he is home this Christmas.

The Quartermaine mansion will be filled with people too. Monica (Leslie Charleson) hosts, but everyone knows nothing goes as planned when the Quartermaines are involved.

Other Port Charles happenings

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is released from the hospital, but it isn’t going to be easy for her. Brando (Johnny Wactor) will be by her side, but nothing is good enough without Liam coming home with them.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) will finally run into Drew (Cameron Mathison). Will these two have a lot of catching up to do, or will she have animosity about his life and the loss of Jason (Steve Burton)?

It’s a short week, with an encore episode airing on Christmas Eve. Friday’s episode will be a repeat of one that aired in February, where Maxie (Kirsten Storms) offers Nina support and Anna (Finola Hughes) reaches out to Peter (Wes Ramsey). A flashback of what happened before all of the chaos is just what viewers need ahead of the holiday weekend.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.