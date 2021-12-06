General Hospital spoilers: Secrets are revealed as things in Port Charles unravel

Peter tries to out “Mike” and Nina’s relationship to Carly on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease a drama-filled week ahead on the ABC soap.

There are so many secrets in Port Charles right now, and some of them are about to unravel.

Asking too many questions may not get someone any comfort while Peter (Wes Ramsey) continues to play games. It’s a week GH viewers won’t want to miss.

Peter plays games with Nina and Carly

On Friday’s episode, General Hospital viewers saw Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Peter in a showdown outside of the elevators at GH. He was taunting her about “Mike” (Maurice Benard) and the relationship the two had. In doing so, he discovered that Carly (Laura Wright) did not know the extent of their involvement in Nixon Falls.

As luck would have it, Carly was walking the hospital halls. Now, the question is, will Peter spill the beans about the romantic relationship between Nina and “Mike,” or will he let the fashion magazine mogul stir in her skin for a while? The latter appears to be the way things play out as in the General Hospital preview video, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is seemingly telling Nina in the chapel that “nobody needs to know.”

Willow overhears Brook Lynn and Chase

Over at the Quartermaine mansion, things are getting complicated. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) looks like she walks in on something between Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard). There’s plenty of possibilities, but she likely hears something about Bailey’s identity.

General Hospital spoilers teased that she would struggle with the truth after she overheard something. Will Willow learn that Bailey is Louise, and if so, what will she do with that info?

Speaking of things at the Quartermaine mansion, Michael (Chad Duell) finally learns the truth about Jason (Steve Burton). Drew (Cameron Mathison) is seen saying, “I’ve got some bad news.”

Other Port Charles tidbits

With Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) alive, the Cassadines have a new dynamic. As he stands talking to Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West), he warns them about asking questions they don’t really want the answers to, leaving them both looking stunned.

How much Nikolas knew about what was happening on Cassadine Island as Victor was alive remains unknown, but something says it’s more than he’d want to admit to his wife.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) is in the chapel at General Hospital when he sees TJ (Tajh Bellow) at the door. The two men have a complicated history, with Brando and Molly (Haley Pullos) sharing a one-night stand as she believed TJ walked out on her. Things only got worse as he and Brando became friendly when TJ returned.

Finally, the truth was revealed, and since then, the two men have done their best to avoid one another. Now, as Brando worries about his son, TJ is put right in front of him. Will the two men have some sort of bonding experience?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.