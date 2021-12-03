General Hospital spoilers for next week: Britt has a visitor, Anna tries to make a deal, and Michael helps

A lot happens for Britt next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease tensions arise across Port Charles.

With Jason (Steve Burton) gone, the reality of his loss continues to plague his friends and family. He was connected to so many, and the news of his death is hitting everyone differently.

As life continues, more drama begins to stir up. What will next week bring for General Hospital?

Britt gets a visitor

After the trauma of the collapse on Cassadine Island and the loss of Jason, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is having a hard time with life. She is falling apart, and next week, things get more complicated.

Mrs. Wu (Lydia Look) will seek out the doctor. General Hospital viewers learned she is Brad’s (Parry Shen) aunt, so her visit will likely be about Britt’s BFF.

News that Brad would be back on the canvas surfaced a few weeks ago, so it looks like he may be granted parole.

Also, look for Britt and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to cross paths. Will things between the two be friendly? Sonny knows that Jason cared for Britt, so it shouldn’t be too awkward, right?

Peter continues with his games

As Peter (Wes Ramsey) remains in custody, he still manages to get under everyone’s skin.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will confront her past, but does that mean Peter? Remember, he called her from Cassadine Island and believes she will eventually reunite with him.

Look for Anna (Finola Hughes) to try and strike a deal with the supervillain. She shouldn’t be allowed around him after turning a blind eye in the beginning, as things turned out way worse than they could have been had she listened to the warnings around her.

Brando and Sasha

As Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) navigate through the hand they’ve been dealt with their son, they will need help.

Look for Michael (Chad Duell) to step in and offer assistance to his one-time love and his cousin. He is always the savior, and this time, his help is needed and likely appreciated.

Spoilers tease Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) has regrets about something. Is it about how she treated Sasha throughout her pregnancy, or does it have to do with helping to out that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) isn’t Bailey’s dad?

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed!

