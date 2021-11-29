General Hospital spoilers: Sonny and Carly learn about Jason, Drew fills in Sam and Dante, and more

Britt runs into Carly at General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that the truth is coming to Port Charles.

November sweeps are over, and things are winding down. The holidays are coming, but the news that hits this week will affect all of that.

Everyone has left Cassadine Island and made it back to Port Charles. Well, all but one.

Anna tells Sonny about Jason

The General Hospital preview video shows Anna (Finola Hughes) talking to Sonny (Maurice Benard) in his kitchen.

He asks her what she needs to tell him, and the scene cuts to him destroying the counter. She likely told him about Jason (Steve Burton) and how he is missing and presumed dead in the rubble at Cassadine Island.

His loss comes at a time where he and Sonny hadn’t fully reconciled their friendship. Jason and Carly (Laura Wright) getting married and almost being intimate was something that set Sonny back, and when he left to help Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), everyone believed they had more time.

Carly and Britt run into each other at GH

General Hospital spoilers teased that news about Jason’s death would spread, but the confrontation between Britt and Carly might be one for the books.

The video shows Carly saying something about everyone making it home okay, and Britt looking somber. When Carly comes back more aggressively about everyone being okay, it cuts away.

Knowing how the blonde reacts, it is likely she will blame Britt for what happened to Jason. After all, he wouldn’t have traveled to Greece if it wasn’t for her and her missing mother. Thankfully, he was able to save Britt and Liesl (Kathleen Gati), but it wasn’t without cost.

Drew fills in Sam and Dante

Last week, General Hospital viewers saw Drew (Cameron Mathison) end up at Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) place.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam have just begun their relationship, and now, Drew is back to shake things up. They believed he died in Greece when he was shot and fell off the bridge. Little do they know, he was under Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) control.

Now, he will fill in his ex-wife about what happened and learn that she has moved on with Dante. Will Sam continue with her relationship, or will Drew’s return spark a rekindling between them?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.