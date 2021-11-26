General Hospital spoilers for next week: Drew returns and news about Jason spreads

Drew returns to Port Charles on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week hint at reunions and sadness as news about what happened on Cassadine Island makes its way to Port Charles.

It was a short holiday week, but that doesn’t mean a lot didn’t happen. There is plenty to look forward to next week, especially with Thanksgiving continuing into next week.

Here’s what GH viewers have to look forward to next week on the ABC soap.

Drew shows up at Sam’s house

Just as things were heating up between Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), they face another obstacle.

Previews for next week’s episodes of General Hospital show Drew (Cameron Mathison) at Sam’s door and a stunned look on the brunette beauty’s face when she realizes he is alive. She believed he died when he fell off the bridge in Crete, but that was not the case.

This will impact everything that Sam and Dante had planned, including the Thanksgiving holiday. How will Dante react when he learns that Sam’s ex-husband and Scout’s father is back from the dead?

Jason’s ‘death’ travels through Port Charles

General Hospital viewers learned that Jason (Steve Burton) was presumed dead as the cave on Cassadine Island collapsed. He didn’t make it out like Peter (Wes Ramsey), Drew, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) did.

With everyone back in Port Charles, the story of what happened to Jason is traveling quickly. Carly (Laura Wright) will ask Britt about who made it out safely, which implies that she learns about her best friend’s fate through the woman he went to help.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

For now, General Hospital has written Jason out as missing. Steve Burton confirmed he was fired for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will reach out to Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for help. It is likely about Jason, as the two shared the love and respect for him in common. With a hole left in the enforcer role in the Corinthos organization, there is already speculation about who could fill the role.

Thannksgiving in Port Charles

The Thanksgiving holiday continues next week on General Hospital.

Expect the Quartermaine gathering to have plenty of hiccups. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) just claimed Chase (Josh Swickard) as Bailey’s father, leaving Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) heartbroken. He is going to look for revenge, and it may begin next week. First, though, he will lean on Anna (Finola Hughes) for some support.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will have some Thanksgiving issues as well. What will happen at the Davis home?

Portia (Brook Kerr) is hosting a Friendsgiving. She will welcome friends and family into her home, and it looks like this may be a connection that was needed.

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the Cassadine Island drama unfolding is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.