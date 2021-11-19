General Hospital spoilers for next week: Chase figures it out, Maxie steps up, and Jason dies?

Jason may die on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the upcoming week will be action-packed and full of drama.

It is a short week, with only three episodes airing because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The new episode will air Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday’s episode will be a repeat of when Nina (Cynthia Watros) discovered Sonny (Maurice Benard) was alive, and Friday’s episode is preempted.

Despite all of that, storylines are moving forward, and November sweeps are still in full swing.

Chase figures out the mystery

After badgering Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) at every chance he got, Chase (Josh Swickard) finally had a lightbulb moment.

This complicates things, especially since Peter (Wes Ramsey) is still very much alive. Chase isn’t cold-hearted, so he will try and help Brook Lynn and Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

General Hospital spoilers tease that Chase shocks Finn (Michael Easton) at the end of the week. Could it be that he reveals Brook Lynn’s child is actually his? Rumblings that he steps up to claim Bailey have circulated, which would be pretty shocking for Finn to learn.

And speaking of Maxie, she is there when Brando (Johnny Wactor) needs someone. Does something happen when Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tries to deliver their baby?

Cassadine Island drama

The bigger storylines are happening on Cassadine Island, and next week, something big happens.

Rumors have been all over the place about whether Jason (Steve Burton) would be killed during sweeps. It looks like that is the case as it’s teased that someone won’t make it out alive.

Nina waits at Charlie’s for news, presumably about Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati). Peter is holding them hostage, along with Jason and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Who will be the one to kill Jason?

Other Port Charles news

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) seeks out Austin (Roger Howarth), which means she may be reconsidering discussing issues regarding Leo’s (Easton Rocket Sweda) health. After he disappeared from the gallery earlier this week, she might be ready to accept that Austin could be right.

It’s Thanksgiving, and Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are spending it together. Their relationship has grown, but what will happen when they learn Drew survived the shootout in Crete?

Carly (Laura Wright) will bump into Jax (Ingo Rademacher), who has news for his ex-wife. It is his final show in the role, which likely means he is heading back to Australia and letting Carly know.

Be sure to tune in next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.