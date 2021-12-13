General Hospital spoilers: Will Peter die?

Elizabeth is angry at Peter for costing her Franco, and now, Jason. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease this week is all about Peter (Wes Ramsey) and his poisoning.

Last week left off with Brad (Parry Shen) giving the supervillain his food, and when he finished, it appeared that he began to choke.

Will Peter live to see another day?

Sonny and Carly at the Metro Court

Anna (Finola Hughes) appears to tell Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) about Peter. Carly begs her to tell her he’s dying as they talk.

Sonny set up the hit on Peter, but no one by Ms. Wu (Lydia Look) knew that until it took place. She arranged for it to happen, and now, it looks like Peter may finally get what’s coming to him.

Peter knows all about Sonny’s relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros) when he was “Mike” in Nixon Falls. He threatened to expose it to Carly, which landed him in this predicament.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) both flash on the screen briefly, as Sonny speaks. He says, “He will be avenged.”

Elizabeth is angry

There will be many Elizabeth (Rebeca Herbst) sightings in Port Charles this week.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

She is angry with Peter as she rattles off his crimes to Finn (Michael Easton). Peter killed her husband, Franco (Roger Howarth), and recently helped Jason (Steve Burton) meet his end.

The preview video shows what appears to be a nurse with a blade, hinting someone may end Peter’s life in the hospital. Remember, Elizabeth and Finn already believed they killed him once. Could they do it again?

Also, look for some interaction between Elizabeth and Britt as their love for Jason likely brings them together.

Curtis and Drew catch up

At Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) club, he and Drew (Cameron Mathison) chat. The two were good buddies before Drew disappeared, and now, they have some time to catch up.

Drew is about to learn just how much chaos Peter has caused in Port Charles as Curtis fills him in on every step. He’s been away for years and has no idea the amount of trauma that has been inflicted on some of his good friends. How will he react when he learns the extent of everything?

It’s going to be an intense week on General Hospital. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.