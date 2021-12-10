General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly wants to help, Drew sees Scout, and more

Carly wants to help Sasha through it all. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that even though the holidays are around the corner, it’s anything but merry in Port Charles.

There are reconnections and relationship moves on the horizon. A lot of drama is packed into the week of episodes, each more interesting than the next.

Next week, familiar faces will be seen, bringing more excitement and movement to ongoing storylines.

Drew spends time with Sam and Scout

After what seems like forever, Drew (Cameron Mathison) spends time with his daughter and ex-wife, Sam (Kelly Monaco). He made his rounds through Port Charles, even running into Maxie (Kirsten Storms) at the Quartermaine mansion.

Now that things have settled for him, Drew will spend time with his daughter. In captivity, he yearned to get home to his little girl, and now, he can see her. How things will go remain to be seen, especially since his return comes at the same time as Jason’s (Steve Burton) death.

How awkward will things be between Drew and Sam?

Elizabeth dishes on her love life, runs into Britt

The upcoming week in Port Charles will be filled with plenty of Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) sightings.

General Hospital spoilers reveal she will get together with her friends, Terry (Cassandra James) and Portia (Brook Kerr), to discuss their loves lives. Elizabeth is in a budding romance with Finn (Michael Easton), and Portia is back and forth with Curtis (Donnell Turner). The women will vent to each other, maybe even dropping a little bit of advice as well.

Look for some conversation between Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Elizabeth. The two are far from friends, but maybe they will learn to coexist with one another since both were important people in Jason’s life.

Sasha and Brando

As Sasha (Sofia Matsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) continue to navigate life with their son, next week will add new complications to their worries.

At the beginning of the week, the couple will get news about Liam’s latest tests. Will he be strong enough to be with his parents, or is another setback happening?

Carly (Laura Wright) is working hard to be there for Sasha. Despite things not working between her and Michael (Chad Duell), she was an essential part of him getting custody of Wiley, and Carly incredibly appreciates her sacrifices.

All of this and more is happening next week in Port Charles.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.