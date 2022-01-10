General Hospital spoilers: Victor appeals to Spencer, Austin confronts Brook Lynn, and Carly lays into Nina

Carly corners Nina on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that family is everything on the ABC soap. With several powerhouse legacies, viewers have to wonder which family will take center stage.

February sweeps are just a few weeks away, and as the stage gets set, several stories need answers.

With a whole week of episodes ahead, here’s what to expect from GH this week.

Victor appeals to Spencer

The Cassadine family is far from being on the up and up. Uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is back from the dead, and his sights are set on Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

He’s keeping some secrets, especially regarding what happened to Luke (Anthony Geary). Just because Victor is a free man doesn’t mean he should be trusted in any capacity.

When he talks to Spencer about family, will the younger Cassadine fall under his spell?

Brook Lynn and Austin

General Hospital spoilers teased Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) would face a challenge this week. It looks like Austin (Roger Howarth) may be the problem.

After revealing that Valentin wasn’t Bailey’s father, he has been hellbent on getting even. When he and Austin put their heads together, will they be able to figure out that Bailey is Louise and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has entrusted Brook Lynn?

This is one of the bigger storylines that needs some movement. Peter (Wes Ramsey) woke up from his coma after being poisoned, and now, everything is still up in the air.

Carly confronts Nina

Cliffhanger Friday left viewers waiting to see what Carly (Laura Wright) would say to Nina (Cynthia Watros) after she cornered her in her office.

The truth is out — Sonny (Maurice Benard) does have feelings for Nina.

Carly will stake a claim on her husband, but it may not be that easy. Sonny has gone out of his way to ensure Nina doesn’t feel Carly’s wrath, but he can’t save the Crimson boss this time.

What Carly will say to Nina remains to be seen, but you can bet it will fuel Nina’s desire to see if there’s any chance of reuniting with Sonny. She fell in love with “Mike,” but there is still some of him left inside the mobster.

Is this headed to a Nina and Sonny pairing?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.