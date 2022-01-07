General Hospital spoilers for next week: Victor stirs up trouble and Brook Lynn and Chase face a challenge

Victor has plenty of tricks up his sleeve on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease the ABC soap is gearing up for some intense conversations, major decisions, and plenty of drama that will keep viewers coming back for more.

With February sweeps just a few weeks away, GH is setting up some big reveals and, hopefully, some closure to some current storylines.

Victor stirs up more trouble in Port Charles

With the Cassadine villain back from the dead, there is a lot to handle moving forward.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is up to no good. He offered his assistance to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), where Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is concerned, which could mean trouble for the Quartermaine heiress.

He will run into Drew (Cameron Mathison) next week on GH, which only means some words will be exchanged. There are more questions than answers, and given that Victor is still very much working with Peter (Wes Ramsey), it is unlikely that Drew will make headway.

Brook Lyn and Chase baby saga

At this point, so many people are aware that Bailey is actually Louise. Tracy (Jane Elliot) is the latest person to put two and two together, which may spell trouble.

Spoilers tease that Brook Lynn and Chase (Josh Swickard) will face a challenge. To be fair, each day is a challenge as they hope no one discovers the truth about Louise being alive and in their care.

Peter woke up from his coma, and nothing would make him happier than having his daughter in his grasp.

Meanwhile, Valentin and Austin (Roger Howarth) compare notes. Are they getting close to figuring out what happened with Bailey and the birth of Louise?

Sonny and Carly

Things are still tense from the falling out of Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) hearing. Carly (Laura Wright) was blindsided by Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) relationship with the Crimson owner. She knew that Nina kept him from his family, but their relationship was a brand new revelation.

Will there be a resolution in this love triangle, or will this storyline drag out over the upcoming weeks? It looks like the latter may be the case as, by the end of next week, Michael (Chad Duell) will finally have the chance to voice his opinion on what happened in the courtroom.

